I chartered the cheapest yacht out of Singapore’s most exclusive marina for a 2-hour sail. I haven’t travelled in 2 years, and it was the perfect getaway.

- I chartered one of Singapore’s cheapest yachts for 299 Singapore dollars, or $220.
- The two-hour sail had views of the Marina Bay skyline, the Southern Islands, and Sentosa Cove.
- I haven’t left Singapore since January 2020, and the experience was the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Sentosa Cove is the only place in Singapore where foreigners can buy landed property (houses like bungalows, terrace houses, and even mansions).
Because buying property in Singapore comes with so many restrictions for foreigners, many high-net-worth expats choose to live in this gated community.
The waterfront enclave is also a wealthy yachting town, and has been described as “Singapore’s Monte Carlo” by the South China Morning Post.
So it’s no surprise that most yachting enthusiasts prefer to rent a boat for leisure. Charter fees usually start from S$499 ($370) for a four-hour sail, so it’s still not exactly cheap, especially for a boating novice like me.
But when I came across a two-hour weekday charter that cost only $299 ($220) on Singapore Yacht Charter’s website, I jumped at the chance to finally sail on a yacht. The offer was the cheapest I’d seen after a month or so of scouring deals online.
On a Thursday evening, I headed to ONE 15 Marina Club at Sentosa Cove for my first yachting experience.
The marina was guarded by gates. Luxury residences towered over the harbour, overlooking the yachts. EK unlocked the gates with a special pass (above), and I followed him into the pier.
EK told me that while some boats are owned by companies chartering yachts for parties and special occasions, others, including superyachts, belong to wealthy individuals.
“Only those with registration numbers that start with ‘SZH’ are for hire,” he said. “Everything else is privately owned.”
EK told me the yacht was one of the company’s most frequently booked vessels because of its entry-level price. In all, Singapore Yacht Charter has a fleet of 45 boats.
“We wanted to introduce what yachting is like to people who have never done it before,” he said. “We understand that price can sometimes be a hindrance, so we made a weekday package,” he added.
The hull of the boat felt a lot more unstable than the upper decks, so if you’re easily sea sick, it might be best to avoid overnight sails.
EK used the boat radar to map out the course of our sail, which encompassed the southern coast of Singapore and views of the Downtown Core.
As we sailed away, there was a lot of turbulence from the waves, which got bigger the further we ventured out of the marina. Rain was pouring into the cockpit.
One important thing I forgot to take with me was a pair of sunglasses — not because it was sunny, but because water kept getting into my eyes.
While most of the islands are now tourist attractions, some have dark histories.
St. John’s Island, which is a popular destination for day trips, used to be a cholera quarantine facility, detention camp, and a drug rehabilitation center before being converted into a “holiday campsite” in 1975, per government microsite Singapore Infopedia.
Others, like the Sisters’ Islands (above), have had much of their coral reefs destroyed by land reclamation and coastal development, according to the National University of Singapore.
But from afar, the islands looked pristine. It almost seemed like they weren’t part of Singapore, with the lavish islands a sharp contrast to the modern city on the mainland.
Although I was emerged drenched, I didn’t mind — the glowing skyline was such a magnificent sight.
Little did he know that as we made our way back to the marina, I was already thinking of the next time I could sail on a yacht again.
It was a short but very sweet escape from my life in the city, surrounded by high-rise buildings and busy people. My only regret was not paying a bit more to have more time at sea, but suffice to say, the cheapest yacht for hire in Singapore was well worth the money.
