Charter To File For Bankruptcy, Q4 Growth Stalls

Charter Communications (CHTR), one of the largest U.S. cable companies, will file for bankruptcy protection by April 1, as part of a resturcuting to cut its debt by $8 billion, the WSJ reports. Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Paul Allen will still have the largest voting interest in the company.

Meanwhile, growth stalled in Q4.

WSJ: The company said it lost 75,100 net basic video customers, more than it lost in the prior-year’s fourth quarter. It gained 63% fewer digital video customers, 55% fewer high-speed Internet customers and 52% fewer telephone customers than a year earlier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.