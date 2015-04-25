Hours after Comcast walked away, Time Warner Cable may already have a new bidder

Joshua Lott/Reuters Time Warner Cable could already be in another buyer’s crosshairs.

Charter Communications may want to buy Time Warner Cable.

A Bloomberg report said that, less than 24 hours after Comcast walked away from a $US45 billion deal, Charter Communications advisors are readying a potential bid for the cable company.

Time Warner Cable shares jumped more than 5% in late-afternoon trading on the report.

We’ll have more on this breaking news as the story develops, readers can tip us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.