YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise Around New Zealand On The 'Belle Aimee' For $US250,000 A Week

Travelling by superyacht should be fun for everyone involved. Completed by
Dutch shipbuilders Amels in 2010, the 171-foot “Belle Aimee” went under an interior renovation earlier this year and offers something for every member of the family.
Guests can take advantage of the yacht’s huge supply of water sports equipment, including wakeboards, kneeboards, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and trampoline.
Or they can just relax and select one of the 3,000 movies available on the yacht’s entertainment system.
The yacht can be chartered through Webster Associates for customised, family-focused trips to New Zealand or Fiji. Starting next summer, the Belle Aimee will also be making trips to Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other exotic destinations in the South Pacific.
Price tag: $US250,000 a week.
With a king-size bed, lounging area, dressing room, and spa tub, the enormous master suite is as wide as the yacht itself.
Guests enjoy customised meals cooked by a professional chef and served by Silver Service-certified stewardesses. Bonsai trees and other ethnic details lend an exotic feel to this particular dining area, located on the main deck.
In the bridge deck lounge, play with vintage toys, listen to music from a 1950s jukebox, or choose from the 3,000 movies available in the yacht's Kaleidescape entertainment system.
Belle Aimee has equipment for any kind of dive. It even has microscopes and manuals to analyse the day's aquatic discoveries.
