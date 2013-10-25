YACHT OF THE WEEK: Cruise Around New Zealand On The 'Belle Aimee' For $US250,000 A Week

Travelling by superyacht should be fun for everyone involved. Completed by

Dutch shipbuilders Amels in 2010, the 171-foot “Belle Aimee” went under an interior renovation earlier this year and offers something for every member of the family.

Guests can take advantage of the yacht’s huge supply of water sports equipment, including wakeboards, kneeboards, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and trampoline.

Or they can just relax and select one of the 3,000 movies available on the yacht’s entertainment system.

The yacht can be chartered through Webster Associates for customised, family-focused trips to New Zealand or Fiji. Starting next summer, the Belle Aimee will also be making trips to Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other exotic destinations in the South Pacific.

Price tag: $US250,000 a week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.