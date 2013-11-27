CHART: Year To Date Return On All the Sectors of the ASX With A Surprise Twist

A great chart from David Scutt of Arab Bank (@David_Scutt) just popped up on Twitter which shows the performance of all the different sectors of the ASX 200 year to date.

We’re prepared to bet that not many people will be able to guess what the top performing sector is at the moment.

While the ASX 200 is up about 10% so far this year Consumer Discretionary companies lead the pack with an overall return of 34.45%.

The ASX says that this sector “encompasses those industries that tend to be the most sensitive to economic cycles. Its manufacturing segment includes automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparel and leisure equipment. The services segment includes hotels, restaurants and other leisure facilities, media production and services, and consumer retailing and services.”.

With retail sales only just starting to look like they are picking up and the talk of an enduring weak domestic economy only the most prescient investor is likely to have been able to get onto this trade.

The laggard with an appalling loss of 60.75% so far this year is the Gold Index.

This chart really shows the value of a good fund manager and sector selection.

