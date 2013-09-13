CHART: Yankees Are In Danger Of Being The Most Expensive Team Ever To Miss The Playoffs

If the season ended today, the Yankees would miss the playoffs for just the second time in the last 19 seasons. The Yankees would also become the most expensive MLB team to fail to qualify for the postseason.

The Yankees’ opening day payroll was $US228.8 million according to USAToday.com. The 2008 Yankees, with a payroll of $US209.1 million were the only other team with a $US200 million payroll to miss the playoffs. Adjusted for inflation ($226.9 million), that year’s payroll is still less than this year’s squad.

But the Yankees still have a shot of playing in October as they are just one game behind the Rays in the Wild Card race. On the other hand, the Giants ($140.3 million) have already been eliminated from playoff contention and the Phillies ($165.4 million) will be eliminated soon.

The Giants and the Phillies will be the 14th and 15th teams since 2007 to have a payroll of at least $US130 million and not reach the playoffs. The Yankees would be no. 16…

