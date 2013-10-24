CHART: World Series Cements The St. Louis Cardinals As Baseball's Second Most Successful Team

There is no doubt that the New York Yankees are the most prolific team in Major League Baseball history. But when the World Series starts tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals will strengthen their claim as the best of the rest.

This year marks the 19th time in franchise history that the Cardinals have reached the World Series, matching the Giants for the second-most all-time. However, the Cardinals have already won 11 championships, compared to just seven for the Giants.

As good as the Cardinals have been, the Red Sox are not far behind, as they will be appearing in their 12th World Series. Boston is playing for their eighth championship, which would be the fourth most all-time…

Data via Baseball-Reference.com

