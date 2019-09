We love proprietary measures.



So this chart from BBVA, showing the ratio of 65-and-up-year-olds to 15-64-year-olds, instantly caught our eye.

BBVA calls it the “old-dependency ratio.”

To the outside observer, without immigrants, it’d look like we all used walkers.

Photo: BBVA

