CHART OF THE DAY: Why Apple's iWatch Is Going To Be A Success

Assuming Apple releases an iWatch, there’s a very good chance it’s going to be a hit product.



This chart from Mary Meeker explains why. People check their smartphones 150 times a day.

A smart watch from Apple would cut that down considerably.

Source: Business Insider

Our own Nicholas Carlson estimated that he would check an iWatch for information ~90 times a day. He’d look at email, messaging, voice calls, and more instead of pulling out his phone.

