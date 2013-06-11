Rafael Nadal Is Challenging Roger Federer For The Title Of 'Greatest Of All Time'

Despite a knee injury that caused him to miss the last two Grand Slam events, Rafael Nadal won his eighth French Open on Sunday. By doing so, he is starting to make a strong case as the greatest tennis player of all time.



The win was Nadal’s 12th Grand Slam title, matching Roy Emerson the third most in the history of men’s tennis (see chart below). He is also the first men’s player to win one Grand Slam eight times and is one of only seven players to win all four Grand Slam events.

And Nadal has done this in an era when he had to compete against both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in their primes.

As long as Nadal can stay healthy, he still has 2-3 more years at the top of his game and only Djokovic as a main threat (and Andy Murray as a lesser threat), to add to his trophy collection.

If Nadal can win a second U.S. Open and a second Australian Open, completing a “Double Career Grand Slam,” and increase his overall total to 15 or 16, it will be Federer and Nadal as “1” and “1A” on the all-time list…

