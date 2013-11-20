CHART: Why Ohio State Won't Make The National Championship Game Even If They Go Undefeated Again

Ohio State has a very good shot to go undefeated for a second straight season and yet they are likely to miss out on the BCS Championship game even if Alabama or Florida State were to lose a game.

A look at the chart below shows that even though the Buckeyes are third in the BCS rankings after five weeks, Baylor has almost completely closed the gap between the two schools and Auburn is making a huge late-season push that will continue if they beat Alabama.

Baylor will almost certainly pass Ohio State if they win their remaining games including a match-up with 10th-ranked Oklahoma State. However, both Ohio State and Baylor need to be worried more about being passed by Auburn. If the Tigers can beat top-ranked Bama, they will also likely get a shot at 8th-ranked Missouri or 11th-ranked South Carolina in the SEC title game. Those two wins would likely be enough to jump Auburn past Ohio State and possibly Baylor and into the BCS title game…

