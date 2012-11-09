Why Microsoft Released Windows 8 With A Dual Interface

Tablets are driving growth in the computer market.



Since the release of the iPad in the second quarter of 2010, tablets have accounted for virtually all computer market growth. The PC, long the stalwart of the computer market, has been flat.

In the next four to five years, we see falling prices and mini-tablets helping the tablet market grow to rival the PC market in size.

This is why Microsoft made the bold move to release Windows 8 as a “two-in-one” operating system designed with desktop and tablet interfaces. Microsoft had to make this move, or risked missing out on the burgeoning tablet market.

However, the company risks alienating loyal users while also whiffing on tablets if consumers find the changes too confusing.

