Electrical Output Is One Of The More Reliable Chinese Economic Indicators

Chinese power output was flat in June for the first time since May 2009. And this has added to concerns about slowdown in the Chinese economy.



While some discredit Chinese GDP data, some watch Chinese electricity output and consumption data as an indicator of industrial activity and economic growth.

This chart from economist Ed Yardeni shows the relationship between electricity output and GDP growth.

Photo: Dr. Ed’s Blog

To see the complete China chart book go to Dr. Ed’s Blog >

Don’t Miss: SocGen’s Presentation On The Slowing State Of The Chinese Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.