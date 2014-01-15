CHART: Here Are The Most Productive Members Of Congress

Danny Vinik

Well, that depends how you define effective.

If it is by who sponsors the most legislation in the 113th Congress thus far, then it would be Sen. David Vitter (R-La.) and Rep. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.) for their respective houses.

If it is by whose legislation most often makes it through committee, that gets a bit tougher to figure out. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has the highest ‘batting average’ with seven of the eight bills he sponsored having made it through committee. But Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has had 13 pieces make it through committee, although he’s sponsored 47 different pieces of legislation.

On the House side, it’s even more confusing. Multiple congressmen have sponsored just a single bill, which made it through committee. Thus, they have ‘batting averages’ of 1.000.

All of this data comes courtesy of the Brookings Institute today in a fun Congressional Moneyball infographic they put together.

Here are the Senators who have sponsored the most legislation:

Most Sponsored LegislationBrookings Institute

Here is the same ranking for those in the House:

Most Sponsored LegislationHouseBrookings Institute

Check out the entire Brookings infographic for more.

