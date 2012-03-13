SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Which Seeds Are More Likely To Advance In The NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament match-ups have been set. And when you are filling out your brackets today, you may want to keep this chart handy.



Since 2001, there have been 44 teams representing each of the seeds, 1-16. Below is look at how often those seeds advance to the three key stages of the tourney (Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final 4).

Obviously 1-seeds have enjoyed a lot of success, with 38 of the 44 top seeds advancing to the Sweet 16 and 32 making it to the Elite 8. However, less than half of the 2-seeds make it to the Elite 8. Interestingly, 5-seeds tend to do a little better than 4-seeds, despite the trouble 5-seeds typically have in the first round.

One of the flaws of the NCAA tournament is that 10-, 11-, and 12-seeds tend to have an easier road to the Sweet 16 than 8-seeds or 9-seeds who have to beat a 1-seed to get past the second round.

