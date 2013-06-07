CHART: Where The 100 Highest-Paid Athletes Are From

Forbes.com has released their annual list of the “The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes,” and once again Tiger Woods came out on top.



As an American, Woods is not unique to the list. But as a golfer, he is more of the exception than the rule.

Of the 100 highest-paid athletes, 63 come from the United States. No other country is even close, with the United Kingdom (5) and Spain (4) coming in second and third.

As for the sports, baseball is king, with 27 athletes on the list. However, there are no baseball players among the top 15 as they don’t do well in endorsements. Alex Rodriguez is the top baseball player at no. 18 ($30.3 million).

Here is how the 100 highest-paid athletes are broken down…

Data via Forbes.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.