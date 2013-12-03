This One Chart Shows Where All The Important Economies Are Right Now In The Growth Cycle

Here’s a cool chart from Morgan Stanley.

It shows where all of the major world economies are in their respective economic cycles.

The country most closes to “peaking” right now is China. The US, Canada, New Zealand, and Kazakhstan are past the halfway point, but still have room to grow.

Countries like India, Brazil, and Russia are troughing, while Australia, Malaysia, and Thailand are still on the way down, though getting close to the bottom of their respective cycles.

