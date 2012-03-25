CHART: This Is What Tech Sector Earnings Would Look Like If It Weren't For Apple

Joe Weisenthal

Trying to analyse the market sans-Apple is a growing sport, given the outsize role the company has in every category in which it resides.

Here’s a fun chart from BarCap, looking at the trajectory of tech sector earnings over the last year with and without Apple.

As you can see, tech sector earnings sans-Apple have actually been in decline since Spring 2011.

Of course, you can never perfectly remove Apple, since Apple helps take earnings away from other companies, so presumably a fair number of their competitors would be more profitable if Apple ceased to exist.

chart

Photo: BarCap

Meanwhile, Eddy Elfenbein tweeted out this remarkable state on Friday…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.