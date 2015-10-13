CHART: What Australians have been talking about on Facebook

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Facebook has released its user data for the month of September — and what we actually talk about on “face space” might surprise you.

While Apple’s iPhone release was the most talked about product or brand on Facebook, more so among women, the single most-discussed topic on Facebook for the month was the Pope.

According to Facebook, “His speech about the importance of family, which followed an engaged Australian couple’s testimonial about struggling with chastity, resonated particularly with older people on Facebook.”

The shocking murder of Tara Brown and the North Cowboys NRL win were also hot talking points.

See for yourself below.

