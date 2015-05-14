CHART: What Australian startups think of stimulus measures in the federal budget

The guys down at Fishburners in Sydney have surveyed how 47 of their startups are feeling about measures announced in the federal budget on Tuesday night and put them into a handy chart.

It shows startups are most pleased with crowd-sourced equity being put on the table, the ability to roll over capital gains tax relief when changing company structures, and immediate asset write-offs of up to $20,000.

But what’s probably more telling is the high number of responses from startups which, when surveyed, said many of the measures would have “no impact” on their businesses. (All the yellow bars in the chart below.)

The only piece of the budget they’re really mad about is the “Netflix tax” which they think could negatively affect their startups.

Here’s the chart.

