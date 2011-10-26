Why The Recession Is Making Us Healthier

There’s finally some good news to come out of this dismal, depressing economy.



In response to the recession, we’re spending a whopping 23 per cent less on tobacco, 16 per cent less on alcohol, and almost 7 per cent less on sugary sweets, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

What’s better, we’ve thrown more of our budget toward fruits and vegetables. Today, we spend 9 per cent on those foods.

The environment is also a little better. We’re not buying new car or trucks—those numbers are down by almost 25 per cent—and we’re spending about 10 per cent less on gasoline. So the Ozone layer gets to breathe easier.

Check out the chart below for more details:

