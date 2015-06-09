Chart shows just how important Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be

Whoever wins Game 3 of the NBA Finals will still be only halfway toward winning the title, but one metric suggests that Game 3 is much more important than that.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors’ chances to win the Finals fell from 81% prior to Game 2 to 61% after the loss to the Cavs. But as we can see below, the series will still very much be on the line in Game 3.

If the Warriors can win Game 3 on Tuesday, their chances of winning the series will jump back up to 81%, making them a whopping favourite at 1/4 odds. However, if the Cavs can pull out a second-straight win, the series will still be close to a coin-flip with a slight edge to the Cavs.

