CHART OF THE DAY: Wall Street Has No Idea Where The Euro Is Heading

The secret’s out: No one has any idea how the Euro is going to perform against the dollar.



Ticker Sense’s Laszlo Birinyi has compiled the major Wall Street analysts’ forecasts for the Euro against the U.S. dollar movement, and found an incredible divergence.

Here’s Birinyi’s chart:

And the full list:

Photo: Ticker Sense

We continue to fly blind.

