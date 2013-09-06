CHART: Here's How Many Games Vegas Thinks Your Favourite NFL Team Will Win This Year

The Denver Broncos are the favourites to win the most games during the regular season according to the over/under win totals at Bovada.lv*.

The Broncos, with an over/under total of 11.5 wins, are one of seven teams with a win total of at least 10 wins. That group also includes last year’s Super Bowl loser, the 49ers (11.0 wins). The Ravens, the team that beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl, are projected to take a step back, with an over/under of just 8.5 wins.

At the other end of the spectrum, bettors think the Jacksonville Jaguars are will be the worst team in the NFL with a regular season win total of 5.0. The Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders are not much better as each team has a win total of 5.5…

*Those that want to bet on a team’s over/under win total pick either “over” or “under” the listed total. For example, if a bettor wanted to bet on the Broncos and that person believes the Broncos will win more than 11.5 games, they would pick “over.”

