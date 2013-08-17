CHART: Value Of Average NFL Franchise Is Nearing $US1.2 Billion

The average NFL franchise is now worth just under $US1.2 billion according to the latest valuations released by Forbes.com.

With a rise in value of 5.2% from last year ($US1.11 billion), this marks the second straight year in which franchise values rose at least 5.0%. This comes after a three-year stretch in which the average value actually decreased slightly.

But while the growth is promising, it is still not as accelerated as the glory years of the mid-2000s. From 2001 through 2006 the average value grew at least 9.5% each year and peaked at 34.7% in 2003…

