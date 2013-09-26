CHART: USC Leads All Schools With Most Players On NFL Rosters

USC has been a disappointment on the field in recent years, but it hasn’t been for a lack of talent.

So far this season, there have been 54 players on NFL rosters that went to the University of Southern California, more than any other school. LSU and Miami are next with 52 NFL players each.

Of the 26 schools with at least 27 players in the NFL, nine are from the SEC, six are from the Big 10, and five are from the Pac-12. The other six schools come from the ACC (3), the Big 12 (2), and one independent (Notre Dame)…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

