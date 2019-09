China has been one of the hottest economies in the world in recent decades.



However, the country has largely been driven by exports, not consumption. This dynamic is made very clear in its trade deficit with the U.S.

Goldman Sachs’ Abby Joseph Cohen included this stunning chart in a recent presentation that she gave.

