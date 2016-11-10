CHART: US searches for jobs in Canada spiked post-election

Photo: Getty Images.

In the hours after the world realised that Donald Trump would become America’s next president a number of things happened.

The stock market went into a frenzy (although has now bounced back), Americans crashed the Canadian immigration website, and as it turns out started looking for jobs in the neighbouring country.

Data from Indeed, a job search website, shows that between 6pm and midnight ET time, searches jumped almost 6%.

“For many Americans, the election result was such a shock that many are imagining a way out,” said Jed Kolko, chief economist for Indeed.

“In the hours just after Trump’s victory was called, Americans were searching for jobs in Canada at 10 times the rate of previous nights. Of course, it’s far too soon to guess how many of these searchers will make a move after the shock wears off. But the jump in searches shows how many Americans were surprised by Trump’s victory and are thinking about their options elsewhere.”

Here’s the chart from Indeed.

