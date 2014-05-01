Here's An Easy Way Of Seeing What Added To And Subtracted From GDP

U.S. GDP grew at a measly 0.1% rate in Q1.

Personal consumption grew by 3.0%, adding 2 percentage points of growth to GDP.

Meanwhile exports fell 7.6% taking a full percentage point of growth from GDP.

Each component of GDP varies widely in how much it contributes to growth.

The graphics gurus at Reuters put together this chart showing what and by how much each major measure of the economy added and subtracted from GDP growth.

