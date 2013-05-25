CHART: The Only Difference Between The US And Europe That Matters

Many Americans continue to struggle, even four years after the height of the financial crisis.



However, America’s leaders should be praised for at least doing a better job than their counterparts in Europe.

Take the unemployment rate.

“The labour market is an example of the divergent performance between the two regions,” wrote Deutsche Bank’s economists in their new House View report. “Unemployment stood at roughly the same level in mid-2009. Since then, US unemployment has edged down to 7.5% while Eurozone unemployment has risen to record highs of 12.1%”

So, as bad as things are in the U.S., they could be a lot worse.

Deutsche Bank

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.