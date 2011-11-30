SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Urban Meyer's College Coaching Resumé

Considering all the bluster surrounding Urban Meyer’s decision to retire from his family and spend more time with college football, it is easy to forget that next season will be just his 11th season as a head coach in college football.



Of course, Meyer has accomplished quite a lot in that time, including two national championships. The first came in his second season at Florida and just his sixth season overall. So if Meyer is going to bring glory back to Columbus, Buckeye Nation may not have to wait very long.

Here are the final AP rankings for teams coached by Meyer…

All data via ESPN.com

