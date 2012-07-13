CHART UPDATE: PC Shipments By Manufacturer Updated For Q2 2012

As noted earlier today, the PC market is stagnant. Both IDC and Gartner have released their their second quarter global PC shipments, and they showed a -0.1 per cent decline from last year in aggregate. Through the first six months of the year, PC shipments have only grown 1 per cent from 2011. PC shipments are up 5 per cent since the second quarter of 2010, when the iPad was introduced. Tough economic conditions, longer PC upgrade cycles, the iPad’s effect on the netbook market, and anticipation of Windows 8 could all be to blame for the lackluster numbers.



We’ve updated our chart library with the latest numbers; you can download the spreadsheet used to create the chart here.

Photo: IDC, Gartner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.