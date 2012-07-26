CHART UPDATE: PC and iPad Numbers

In its earnings report yesterday, Apple said it had sold 4 million Macs and 17 million iPads in the quarter ended June 30. Although Mac demand was soft, that is still more computers—tablets, desktops, and laptops—than Apple has sold in any other quarter.



Apple has now shipped 84 million iPads cumulatively since the product debuted in April 2010.

We have updated our PC and iPad charts in the chart library. Here are the updated versions:

Global PC Shipments By Manufacturer:

Global iPad and PC Shipments:

