Chart Update: Kobe Earthquake Impact On NIKKEI And Yen

We’ve made a slight adjustment and updated our chart of the NIKKEI and $/Yen trajectory after the 1995 Kobe Earthquake.



A slight scale adjustment to the currency axis makes the Yen move much clearer. It also shows how tight the NIKKEI and Yen move together.

Click on the chart for larger and even better resolution.

(click here if chart is not observable)

