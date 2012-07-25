CHART UPDATE: Apple's Most Recent Quarter

Alex Cocotas

Apple “missed” on earnings, which in its case means it generated $35 billion of revenue last quarter (street estimates were $37.2 billion). It shipped 26 million iPhones and 17 million iPads, which accounted for a combined 73 per cent of revenue. Despite flashy headlines, the “miss” probably reflects that some consumers are starting to hold off on buying iPhones in anticipation of the expected release of the next iPhone.

We have updated our Apple charts in our chart library to reflect its latest quarter. Here are the updated versions:

Revenue By Product

Apple Revenues By Product

iPhone and iPad Revenue vs. Everything Else

Rev vs. Others

iPhone and iPad Revenue vs. Everything Else (%)

Rev vs. Others

Revenue Growth Rate

Apple Revenue Growth

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.