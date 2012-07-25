CHART UPDATE: Apple's Most Recent Quarter

Apple “missed” on earnings, which in its case means it generated $35 billion of revenue last quarter (street estimates were $37.2 billion). It shipped 26 million iPhones and 17 million iPads, which accounted for a combined 73 per cent of revenue. Despite flashy headlines, the “miss” probably reflects that some consumers are starting to hold off on buying iPhones in anticipation of the expected release of the next iPhone.



