CHART: University Of Michigan Dominates College Sports Social Media

It has been 16 years since the University of Michigan won a national championship in college football, but they are the kings when it comes to social media.



The Michigan football team’s Twitter account (@umichfootball) has nearly 150,000 followers. That is easily the most of any college football program based on data collected by UTSports.com. The only other college sports program that is even close would be the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team (@UNC_Basketball) with 128,000.

In fact, only six college sports programs have more than 65,000 Twitter followers and two are from the University of Michigan. Their men’s basketball team (@umichbball) ranks fifth overall with nearly 70,000 followers.

Here are all the sports programs with at least 40,000 followers on Twitter…

Here is the full list of Twitter accounts used in the chart above…

South Carolina football (@GamecockFB)

Ohio St. football (@OhioStFootball)

South Carolina baseball (@GamecockBasebll)

Wisconsin football (@BadgerFootball)

Michigan St. basketball (@MSU_Basketball)

LSU baseball (@LSUbaseball)

Michigan St. football (@MSU_Football)

Kansas basketball (@KUHoops)

Notre Dame football (@NDFootball)

Florida St. football (@FSU_Football)

Florida football (@GatorZoneFB)

Auburn football (@FootballAU)

Texas A&M football (@AggieFootball)

Tennessee football (@Vol_Football)

Michigan basketball (@umichbball)

Alabama football (@AlabamaFTBL)

LSU football (@LSUfball)

North Carolina basketball (@UNC_Basketball)

Michigan football (@umichfootball)

