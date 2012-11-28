This Chart Shows How Insane Unemployment Is In Spain And Greece

Joshua Berlinger

The US unemployment “crisis” doesn’t look half bad when compared to what’s happening in southern Europe.

The following interactive chart comes from the OECD’s 2012 Economic Outlook, which warns: “The euro area crisis remains a serious threat to the world economy, despite recent measures that have dampened near-term pressures.”

If recovery continues to stagnate, the Outlook projects that unemployment throughout the Euro zone will continue to rise.

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.