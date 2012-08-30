CHART: Travel Apps Have The Edge Over Mobile Travel Web Sites

The top 10 travel apps draw a much bigger audience than their mobile web counterparts. According to Nielsen, the largest travel apps had 109.5 million unique viewers in June versus 37.6 million for the mobile sites.



Much of that disparity is due to Google Maps, which is the default navigation feature on many phones. However, even after stripping Google Maps, apps still drew 31.7 million viewers against 20.1 million for the mobile sites.

The other startling insight from Nielsen’s findings is how little overlap there is between the two. The only three on both lists are two mapping and navigation services and Southwest Airlines. As it turns out, with the exception of theme parks, Nielsen found every travel category is dominated by either app or mobile web use. Overall, distribution of time spent accessing mobile travel resources skew heavily in favour apps, at 95 per cent.

