CHART OF THE DAY: More Than 1.2 Million People Are Now Using The Web Browser That Lets You Evade NSA Snooping

Tor, the anonymous network for browsing the Internet, has seen a huge resurgence in use ever since the news broke about the NSA’s domestic spying program, PRISM.

The Tor network operates by rerouting your Web traffic around the world before delivering it to you. Doing this prevents your identity from ever being attached to your browsing history, so it’s easy to see why it became a popular choice in browser after the PRISM news.

Here’s a chart from the Tor Metrics Portal that shows an insane jump in daily users beginning in the middle of this month. The user base regularly flirts with the 600,000 mark before rocketing to over 1.2 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.