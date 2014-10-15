CHART: Top 10 Countries With The Highest Average Wealth Per Adult

Photo: Getty / File

The Credit Suisse Research Institute has released its fifth annual Global Wealth Report, which finds that from mid-2013 to mid-2014 aggregate global household wealth increased by 8.3% in current dollar terms to USD 263 trillion, despite an ongoing challenging economic environment.

The richest nations, with wealth per adult over US $100,000, are found in North America, Western Europe and among the rich Asia-Pacific and Middle East countries.

Switzerland is the country with by far the highest wealth per adult, followed by Australia and Norway.

Denmark and the UK have moved up two places and now rank 8th and 9th respectively in terms of wealth per adult.

Singapore has lost three places, but is still among the top ten.

The rankings of the richest economies change when looking at median wealth per adult, which is more representative of the average person.

Under this more egalitarian measure, Australia ranks as the top economy while Switzerland drops to number eight.

And the US also drops off the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.