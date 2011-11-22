SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Tony Stewart Wins His Third NASCAR Championship

Tony Stewart won last night’s Ford 400, the final race of the season. But more importantly, he finished tied with Carl Edwards atop the Sprint Cup standings. And with five wins during the season, Stewart wins the tie-breaker and his third NASCAR Championship.



And with his third win, his first since 2005, Stewart moves into elite company. Only nine drivers have won three championships and only four drivers have won more than three.

Here are the winningest drivers in NASCAR history…

Data via NASCAR.com

