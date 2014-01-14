CHART: Tom Brady And Peyton Manning Have Been Remarkably Similar In The Playoffs Recently

Tom Brady’s postseason career got off to an incredible start in which he won his first 10 playoff games including three super bowls. Peyton Manning’s postseason career did not start so well, losing his first three games, including a 41-0 loss to the Jets.

But since then things have been much different. If we look at each quarterback’s last 18 playoff games* their postseason numbers are remarkably similar, with Brady having a slight edge in wins, touchdowns, and interceptions, and Manning leading in adjusted yards per attempt**.

This is not meant to discount what Brady did early in his career and he certainly still has the far-superior overall playoff resume. But in recent years, the scales have been far more balanced and either Brady has been as bad as Manning or Manning hasn’t been as bad many want us to believe.

* 2004-2013 for Brady, 2003-2013 for Manning. This represents the same number of seasons for each player as Manning missed the 2011 season.

**Adjusted Yards per Attempt (AY/A) is yards per attempt adjusted for interceptions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.