CHART: Tom Brady Is Having The Worst Season Of His Career

The Patriots may have lost to the Jets because of a controversial penalty in overtime, but it is clear New England has bigger problems and it starts with Tom Brady.

Through seven games, Brady is completing just 55.4% of his passes and is on pace to throw just 18 touchdown passes. He is also on pace to throw just seven more touchdowns than interceptions and has a 5.8 Adjusted Yards per Attempt*. All of those would be career-lows in a season in which Brady played all 16 games.

Much of Brady’s struggles can be attributed to his top three wide receivers having started a total of 18 games prior to this season. But we also cannot ignore that Brady is 36 and at a point in his career when decline is expected. Unfortunately, we may have seen the last of the great Brady and the Pats may now be stuck with better-than-average Brady…

* Adjusted Yards per Attempt is Yards per Attempt adjusted for interceptions thrown.

