CHART: Today's rout on the ASX was one of the largest seen in years

Led by sharp falls in the banks, it was an ugly session for Australian stocks.
The benchmark ASX 200 index finished the day at 4,832.1, down an ugly 2.88%.
Not only did the index close at the lowest level since July 8, 2013, it was also the seventh largest percentage decline registered since the start of 2011.
Truly a substantial decline, and one that left its year-to-date decline at 8.76%.
Coincidentally, its close on February 9, 2006 was 4,832.1, meaning the index – excluding dividends – has now gone nowhere over the past ten years.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.