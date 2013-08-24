CHART: Tim Tebow's NFL Failures Are Common For Heisman Trophy-Winning Quarterbacks

In maybe the most telling sign yet that Tim Tebow will not make the Patriots’ regular season roster, he did not play at all in the team’s third preseason game on Thursday night.

If Tebow is cut, his future in the NFL will be in jeopardy. But as we can see in the chart below, it is not unusual for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks to fail at the next level.

Of the last 16 quarterbacks to win the Heisman Trophy, Tim Tebow is only one to win a playoff game in the NFL as a starting quarterback. He also has 29 career touchdowns. Of the 11 quarterbacks that won Heisman Trophies immediately before Tebow, only two (Carson Palmer, Ty Detmer) have more career touchdowns…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.