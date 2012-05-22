Chart: The Tight Correlation Between Macau Gaming Revenue And China

Reuters is reporting that perhaps Macau’s gaming revenue growth could fall to 11% year-on-year in May.



Below is a chart of Macau gross gaming revenue growth and China’s GDP growth (%yoy, real). This shows a pretty tight correlation between Macau gaming revenue and the Chinese economy, although it is much less clear as to whether Macau gaming revenue is a useful leading indicator.

Source: Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Statistics and Census Service, National Bureau of Statistics

