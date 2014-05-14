CHART: Tiger Woods Is About To Lose His World #1 Ranking Again

Tiger Woods has been limited to just four PGA Tour events this year and as a result, his year-long reign at the top of the World Golf Rankings could come to an end as early as this weekend.

The rankings, which use a weighted average of points earned in events over the previous two years with emphasis placed on more recent events, has seen Woods consistently lose about 0.2 points each week while he has been out.

Adam Scott (7.95 avg. points) now sits just 0.1 points behind Woods (8.05 avg. points) even though he has also been sliding in recent months. Henrik Stenson, who is currently third with 7.83 average points, could also pass Woods in the next few weeks.

Woods, who has been on top of the rankings since last March, has held the top ranking for a record total of 683 weeks in his career.

Meanwhile, the two hottest golfers in the world are Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar, currently fourth and fifth in the rankings. Those two golfers have had big surges recently and now sit less than a point behind the top three.

