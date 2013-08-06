CHART: No One Else Is Even Close To Tiger Woods On The PGA Tour Money List This Year

Tiger Woods dominated the field at this week’s Bridgestone Invitational, winning by seven strokes, his fifth win of the season and the 79th PGA Tour victory of his career.

Woods also took home $US1.5 million, raising his winnings on the tour this season to $US7.7 million. That is easily the most on the tour this year and shows just how dominant he has been.

Woods’ total winnings on the PGA Tour is 55.0% more than Phil Mickelson, who is second on the money list ($US4.9 million). And there are only three golfers that have won even half of Tiger’s total.

Even more amazingly, Woods has competed in just 11 PGA Tour events this season. For comparison, the next three golfers on the money list (Mickelson 16, Matt Kuchar 18, Brandt Snedeker 17) have all played in at least 16 events…

