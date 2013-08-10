CHART: Tiger Woods Is Still On Pace To Break Jack Nicklaus's Record, But Not For Long

Tiger Woods hasn’t won a major in five years yet if he wins one of the next three majors, he will still be ahead of Jack Nicklaus’s pace when he set the record with 18 career major championships.

Like Nicklaus, Woods has won 14 career majors at the age of 37. Nicklaus did not win his 15th major until the third major after he turned 38 (The British Open). Nicklaus then won two majors at age 40 and his final major at age 46.

Tiger’s pace has slowed considerably, but his pace was so fast when he was younger, that there is still plenty of time to get back to the top of his game and catch Jack. But he needs to win one soon…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.