CHART: This year's Chinese stock market gains have just been wiped

China’s stock market has had a session to forget on Monday.
At the close the benchmark Shanghai Composite index lost 8.492%, its largest one-day percentage decline since February 27, 2009.
The decline, the latest in a long line of steep market falls, has now seen the index move into negative territory for calendar year 2015.
It’s now down 0.91% having been up close to 60% on June 12.
