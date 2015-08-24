CHART: This year's Chinese stock market gains have just been wiped

China’s stock market has had a session to forget on Monday.

At the close the benchmark Shanghai Composite index lost 8.492%, its largest one-day percentage decline since February 27, 2009.

The decline, the latest in a long line of steep market falls, has now seen the index move into negative territory for calendar year 2015.

It’s now down 0.91% having been up close to 60% on June 12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.